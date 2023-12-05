CBI searches at 13 locations in Karnataka, Bengal to probe Rs 820-cr IMPS transactions

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has conducted searches at 13 locations across West Bengal and Karnataka in connection with a probe into an alleged Immediate Payment Service (IMPS) transaction of Rs 820 crore in UCO bank accounts, CBI sources said on Tuesday.

According to the sources, a case was registered on a complaint from UCO Bank against two support engineers working with the bank and other unknown persons on the allegations of suspicious IMPS transaction amounting to approximately Rs 820 crore.

The Central agency has recovered electronic evidences, mobile phones, laptops, email archives, etc. during the searches in Kolkata and Mangalore at the premises of accused and other persons.

Advertisement

It was alleged that between November 10 and 13, IMPS inward transactions originating from 14,000 account holders across seven private banks were directed to 41000 account holders within UCO Bank through the IMPS channel.

This intricate network involved a staggering 8,53,049 transactions and these transactions were mistakenly posted in the UCO Bank account-holders’ records, despite the originating banks registering failed transactions, it was alleged further in this case.

Several account holders allegedly exploited this situation, illicitly withdrawing funds from UCO Bank through various banking channels, thereby benefiting wrongfully from the transaction.