# India

CBI registers case against alleged irregularities in NEET-2024 Exam

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | June 23, 2024 7:39 pm

Photo: Representational Photo

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a criminal case against the alleged irregularities in the NEET-2024 examination based on a written complaint from the Director of the Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, Government of India, the agency said.

The FIR state mentions certain isolated incidents that occurred in a few states during the conduct of the NEET-UG 2024 exam held by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on May 5, 2024, at 4,750 centres across 571 cities, including 14 cities abroad.

The Ministry of Education requested the Central probe agency to conduct a comprehensive probe into the entire gamut of alleged irregularities, including conspiracy, cheating, impersonation, breach of trust, and destruction of evidence by candidates, institutes, and middlemen including attempted irregularities.

The Ministry also requested the CBI to investigate the role of public servants, if any, connected with the conduct of the examination and also into the entire gamut of events and the larger alleged conspiracy. The federal probe agency accordingly registered a criminal case and initiated an investigation into the matter.

Special teams have been constituted by the CBI to probe the matter on priority.

The special teams of the Central probe agency are being sent to Patna and Godhra where cases have been registered with the local police.

 

