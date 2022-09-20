CBI quizzes BJP's AP Abdullakutty in sexual harassment case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday quizzed BJP national vice president, A P Abdullakutty, in connection with the probe into the sexual harassment complaint filed by a woman who is an accused in the solar scam.

This is the first time Abdullkutty is being questioned by the CBI in the case in which he is an accused.

The BJP leader was grilled by the CBI sleuths at their office in Thiruvananthapuram for about three hours, the sources said. The solar scam accused woman had alleged that she was raped by Abdullakutty, while he was a Congress MLA , in 2013. She had alleged that the episode took place in a reputed hotel in Thiruvananthapuram.

Former chief minister Oommen Chandy, AICC general secretary KC Venugopal, Adoor Prakash MP and AP Anil Kumar MLA are also accused of sexually harassing her for business favours during the Oomen Chandy government.

The case, which was initially probed by the Crime branch wing of Kerala police, was handed over to the CBI by the Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government prior to the 2021 Assembly polls.