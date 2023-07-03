CBI files chargesheet against Tejashwi Yadav, others in land-for-job scam

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday filed a chargesheet in an alleged land-for-job scam case in Rouse Avenue Court of Delhi.

The chargesheet named Bihar’s Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav and several others including firms as accused. The Chargesheet has been filed before Special Judge Geetanjali Goel.

It is filed against former Union Minister of Railways Lalu Prasad Yadav, former Chief Minister of Bihar Rabri Devi, and Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Tejashwi Prasad Yadav and several others in the case related to land-for-job scam, said CBI counsel in Court.

CBI through its Special Public Prosecutor Advocate DP Singh informed the Court that a fresh chargesheet is filed in the case, despite a chargesheet already being filed because the alleged act is committed with a different modus operandi.

The court was also informed that sanctions are awaited against Lalu and three others.

According to the Central Bureau of Investigation, irregular appointments of candidates were made in Central Railway, violating the laid down norms and procedures of Indian Railways for recruitment.

On March 15, the Court granted regular bail to ex-Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, ex-Bihar CM Rabri Devi, their daughter-RJD MP Misa Bharti and other accused in an alleged land for job scam case.

Recently, the Rouse Avenue Court on Thursday granted more time to the CBI to file a supplementary charge sheet in the land-for-job scam. Lalu Prasad Yadav’s daughter Misa Bharti attended the hearing.

The Court while granted time, expressed displeasure with CBI and said you are continuously delaying this matter, it is not right. The next date of hearing in the matter is July 12.

The CBI in its chargesheet filed earlier in connection with the alleged land-for-job scam stated that irregular appointments of candidates were made in Central Railway, violating the laid down norms and procedures of Indian Railways for recruitment.

As a quid-pro-quo, the candidates directly or through their immediate relatives/family members, sold land to the family members of Lalu Prasad Yadav (then Union Railway Minister) at highly discounted rates up to 1/4th to 1/5th of the prevailing market rates, stated CBI.

CBI further stated that investigation has revealed that Lalu Prasad Yadav during the period 2007-08. When he was Minister of Railways, Govt. of India with the intent to acquire the land parcels situated in Vill- Mahuabagh, Patna and Vill-Kunjwa, Patna which were situated adjacent to the land parcels already owned by his family members; entered into a criminal conspiracy with his wife Rabri Devi, daughter Misha Bharati, Officers of Central Railways namely Sowmya Raghvan the then General Manager, Kamal Deep Mainrai, the then Chief Personnel Officer, and residents of Vill-Mahjabagh, Patna and Vill-Bindaul, Bihta, Patna and Patna City namely Raj Kumar Singh, Mithlesh Kumar, Ajay Kumar, Sanjay Kumar, Dharmendra Kumar, Vikas Kumar, Abhishek Kumar, Ravindra Ray, Kiran Devi, Akhileshwar Singh, Ramashish Singh.

According to the CBI, all the candidates after their engagement as substitutes were subsequently regularized.

In lieu of getting them appointed in Railways, Lalu Prasad Yadav got the lands transferred owned by candidates and their family members in the names of his wife Rabri Devi and Misha Bharti for sale consideration which was much lesser than the prevailing circle rates as well as the prevailing market rates.