CBI files charge sheet against Satyapal Malik in Kiru hydroelectric project case

The CBI on Thursday filed a charge sheet against former Jammu and Kashmir governor Satyapal Malik and five others in connection with alleged corruption in the award of Rs 2,200 crore civil work for Kiru hydropower project.

The CBI has submitted its findings after three years of probe before a special court naming Malik and five others as accused.

In a post on ‘X’, Malik said he was admitted in the hospital and not in a condition to talk to anyone. The former governor said he was getting calls from many well-wishers which he was unable to take.

The post on X said that Malik was admitted in Delhi’s Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital since 11 May where he is on dialysis.

The central agency has also booked an IAS officer, Navin Kumar Choudhary, the then chairman of the Chenab Valley Power Projects Private Limited (CVPPPL), and other officials including MS Babu, MK Mittal and Arun Kumar Mishra, besides construction firm Patel Engineering Limited.

The CBI had conducted searches at the premises of Malik and others in connection with the case in February last year.

In a statement after the registration of the FIR in 2022, the CBI had said the case pertains to the alleged malpractices in the award of the contract worth about Rs 2,200 crore of civil works of the Kiru Hydro Electric Power (HEP) Project to a private company in 2019.

Malik, who was the governor of Jammu and Kashmir from 23 August 2018 to 30 October 2019, had claimed that he was offered a Rs 250 crore bribe for clearing two files, including the one pertaining to the project.

He had denied allegations of corruption against him after the agency conducted a search operation last year. Malik said his residence was raided by the CBI instead of investigating the people he had complained about and who were involved in corruption.

“Though a decision was taken in the 47th board meeting of CVPPPL for re-tender through e-tendering with a reverse auction after the cancellation of the ongoing tendering process, the same was not implemented (according to the decision taken in the 48th board meeting) and the tender was finally awarded to Patel Engineering Limited,” the FIR has alleged.