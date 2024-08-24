CBI conspiring to keep Kejriwal in jail, alleges Atishi

Delhi Minister and senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi accused the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) of conspiring to keep Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in jail.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, Delhi Minister Atishi said, “CBI is conspiring against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the AAP. This conspiracy has been going on for the last two years but today the proof of this conspiracy has come in front of the whole country.”

Citing yesterday’s hearing of Arvind Kejriwal’s bail plea in the Supreme Court (SC) to support her claim, she said, “BJP’s CBI took a week to file an affidavit in the (liquor policy) case with the intent to buy time from the apex court and the court set a date for the hearing after two weeks. But the affidavit, for which CBI sought a week from the court to file, is printed in every newspaper of Delhi and the country today.”

How did the affidavit for which CBI needed a week’s time get printed in all the newspapers today, she asked before replying herself. “This simply means that the affidavit was ready. The CBI lied to the SC that the affidavit was not ready. That means the CBI is conspiring to keep Arvind Kejriwal in jail for a few more days,” she said.

She said this is not new. A conspiracy has been hatched against all leaders of the AAP two years ago. Raids have been carried out on their houses, they were called for questioning time and again, and witnesses were threatened to testify against them.

“Despite all this, when not a single rupee was found on the AAP leaders, Satyendar Jain, Manish Sisodia, and Sanjay Singh were arrested one after another and sent to jail. Not they drew a blank from their arrest, they chose to arrest Arvind Kejriwal in a false case, that too, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections,” the minister pointed out.

Atishi further said BJP’s Enforcement Directorate (ED) and CBI had got the hearing postponed in Manish Sisodia’s case too. “I would like to tell the BJP that no matter how hard they try, truth will eventually prevail. We saw in Manish Sisodia’s case that despite the best efforts of the CBI and the ED, he got relief from and we are confident that Kejriwal will walk free soon failing every conspiracy the BJP hatches through the CBI and ED,” concluded Atishi.

Earlier, senior AAP leader and former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said, “See how the CBI is dancing to the tunes of the BJP. A day after the CBI sought 14 days to reply to the bail plea its reply has become a one-sided headline in the newspapers.”

“No matter how many conspiracies you hatch for headline management, truth and honesty will win one day. Agencies may dance to political tunes but the Constitution and justice are always with the truth,” Sisodia added.