CBI conducts searches at 24 places across different states

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted searches at around 24 locations across different states in connection with fraud calls made to foreign nationals.

The searches took place at various locations across states including Delhi, UP, Haryana and Gujarat, sources said.

The probe agency has busted a module that operated making fraud calls to foreigners and coercing them to make payments on pretext of paying fines and penalties posing fake irregularities, sources said.

These calls were made from a call centre that operated from India.

The agency sleuths have seized around Rs 2.2 crore in cash during the searches, along with foreign currency, crypto currency and property papers.

According to sources, the crackdown on the module by the federal agency was a part of the ongoing cases under its Operation Chakra- 1.

Operation Chakra is a nationwide mission launched by the CBI to crackdown on cyber crimes leading to financial frauds.

This mission against cyber-enabled crime networks also acts on international inputs, working in coordination with Interpol, FBI, and different nations police forces, in a bid to bust cyber criminals involved in financial crimes.

In October, the probe agency conducted searches at 76 locations across the nation as part of operation Chakra after registering five separate cases of cyber frauds.