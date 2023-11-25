CBI begins enquiry against Moitra in cash-for-query case

The Central Bureau of Investigation has started an enquiry into a matter forwarded by the Lokpal with regard to a complaint about cash-for-query issue involving TMC leader Mahua Moitra. The Central agency, however, has not filed any Preliminary Enquiry (PE) or FIR against the TMC leader so far, sources said.

“An enquiry has been initiated on the instructions of Lokpal. We have not registered a Preliminary Enquiry or FIR against Moitra in this regard, agency sources said.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey had approached the Lokpal, the anti-corruption ombudsman, with a complaint against Moitra that she had allegedly taken bribes to raise questions in Parliament.

Moitra, however, denied any wrongdoing on her part and claimed that she was rather being targeted for raising questions over the deals involving the Adani group.

Accusing Moitra of compromising national security in lieu of monetary gains, the BJP MP alleged that the TMC leader asked questions in the Lower House of Parliament to target the Adani Group and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the behest of Darshan Hiranandani.

It was also alleged that Moitra had shared her Parliament login ID with businessman Darshan Hiranandani for allegedly raising questions on her behalf.