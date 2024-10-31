Caste census will be basis for all welfare activities in Telangana: TPCC chief Mahesh Kumar Goud

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President Mahesh Kumar Goud on Wednesday said that the party is moving forward with its promise to conduct a caste census, which will serve as the foundation for all welfare-related activities.

He said that the top Congress leadership had previously stated that a caste census would be implemented if the party came to power.

Goud further said that the process of the caste census will begin within one year of the promise being made.

“Within one year of making the promise, our Chief Minister and we have started this. The caste survey will be the basis for all welfare-related activities. We are proceeding with our commitment despite the state exchequer being in turmoil as they (Bharat Rashtra Samithi) have mismanaged the state’s finances. Therefore, they have no moral right to criticise this newly formed government,” Goud said.

He emphasized that Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi had made it clear that the caste survey would be conducted after the formation of a Congress government in Telangana to ensure justice in accordance with the population proportions.

Earlier in the day, Congress MP Mallu Ravi said that public representatives, including Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, had passed a unanimous resolution to ensure the caste census is conducted in the state.

He further mentioned that the TPCC district president would appoint one coordinator in each district for this purpose.

The decision follows a meeting held at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad, where public representatives, including MPs, MLAs, and MLCs, gathered to discuss their responsibilities in facilitating the caste census.

In today’s meeting, a decision was made that all MPs, MLAs, MLCs, and chairpersons–all Congress leaders–are responsible for ensuring the caste census is conducted.

The district president of the TPCC will appoint one coordinator in each district.

This decision was made by Rahul Gandhi, and if Rahul has taken a decision, it is treated as an order by all leaders, including the Chief Minister,” Ravi said.

“This is what the CM has conveyed to us, and we have passed a unanimous resolution to implement Rahul Gandhi’s directive to carry out the caste census and distribute resources according to the population of each community,” he added.

Before the meeting, Congress MP Ravi also said that the government would commence the caste census on November 6.