A case has been registered against three persons including Shahar Qazi of Mawana town of the district for their alleged involvement in the undeclared stay of 10 Islamic religious preachers from abroad (Jamaties) at a mosque from March 17 onwards.

These Jamaties are from Sudan, Djibouti and Kenya. Their stay here was undisclosed in spite of the Corona scare. Now, all of these Jamaties have been quarantined inside the mosque for 14 days and they would be under the constant scanner of the health officials.

“A case under sections 188, 270, 271 of IPC and 14 Foreigners Act has been registered against Shahar Qazi Maulana Nafees Qazmi and his two associates Dr Aslam Advocate and Naimuddin,” said Inspector of Mawana Police Station Rajendra Tyagi adding that five preachers are from Sudan, four from Djibouti and one from Kenya. The police have also confiscated their passports.

According to Tyagi, on Monday, a joint team of health officials led by Mawana CHC in-charge Dr Satish Bhaskar and police went to inspect the Bilal mosque in Heeralal locality of Mawana that was locked from outside but human activity was reported there. As the mosque was unlocked the team was shocked to see 10 foreigner Jamaties inside. They were all wearing masks and told that they had been maintaining a safe distance from each other.

The team directed them to remain in quarantine for 14 days and not to come in contact with anyone and also told them about the legal course of action that would be taken up against those who had helped them in staying there without disclosing it to the police.

Shahar Qazi and his associates objected to the legal action by saying that he was not aware about their stay in the mosque. Dr Aslam also clarified that he never participated in religious activities inside the mosque and he has no role in allowing the Jamaties to stay in the mosque.