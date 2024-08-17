Case filed against Ayodhya Medical College employee after his death

In a bizarre incident, authorities filed a case against an employee of a government-run medical college hospital in Uttar Pradesh after his death.

Late Prabhunath Mishra, against whom the case was lodged, had an altercation with two MBBS girl students of Ayodhya Medical College on July 29.

Later, Prabhunath consumed poison on August 7 and was admitted to the same Ayodhya Medical College. After 14 hours of treatment, he was referred to Lucknow for further care.

Advertisement

Surprisingly, the two MBBS girl students filed a police complaint under Section 29A against Prabhunath after he died on August 8 at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Lucknow.

Meanwhile, Prabhunath’s family members lodged a complaint with the police and sought registration of a case against the medical college principal, Gyanendra Kumar.

Prabhunath’s brother, Hari Krishna Mishra alleged that his brother was forced to commit suicide due to a conspiracy hatched by the principal.

“The police case against my brother was lodged after his death just to save the principal,” he alleged while speaking to the media here on Saturday.

Hari Krishna, a resident of Hardaganj in Ayodhya, claimed that a conspiracy was hatched against his brother and that the principal forced the two girl students to give a statement against Prabhunath.

Demanding an impartial probe against the principal, he said that several illegal activities would be revealed if an investigation is ordered in the case.