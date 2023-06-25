Follow Us:

Car washed away due to heavy rains in Panchkula, occupant escapes narrowly

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | June 25, 2023 1:01 pm

Screen grab from the video circulating on social media of Panchkula Haryana incident

Due to heavy rain in Panchkula, a car got washed away after the river Kharar Mangoli was flooded. According to the reports, a woman came to the temple with her mother for darshan, put the car on the roadside and suddenly the car started flowing into the strong currents of water.

Efforts were made to save both the car and the occupants and people somehow, managed to save the woman and her mother and were admitted to the hospital but the car was swept away in the river flooded due to the rainfall.

Indian Metrological Department has issued a warning about the south-west monsoon being active in the northern parts of the country which will intensify the rain situations in different parts of the country, including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir.

