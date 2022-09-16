Captain Amarinder Singh all set to join BJP on Monday

Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, 80, is all set to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday in New Delhi. He will also merge his political outfit – Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) – with the BJP.

A close aide of Captain Amarinder Singh said that the former Congress veteran, who quit the grand old party in November 2021, will join the BJP on Monday at 11.30 am in the national capital.

“As of now, it is confirmed that Captain Amarinder Singh is joining the BJP on September 19,” he said, pleading anonymity. Singh’s PLC had fought the last Assembly election held in February this year in alliance with the BJP in Punjab.

The BJP has been looking to expand its vote share in the State by roping in big leaders from other parties ever since the party’s old alliance with the Shiromani Akali Dal came to an end during farmers’ agitation against three farm laws.

Captain Amarinder Singh’s induction into the BJP was very much expected as the veteran leader, whom the BJP terms as a ‘nationalist,’ remains a favourite of top party leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Many of his close aides and colleagues from the Congress including former Lok Sabha Member Sunil Jakhar have already joined the BJP.