‘Cancer Train’ is the result of excessive use of fertilizer in farming: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stated on Friday that excessive use of fertilizer in a particular state has led to the need for a ‘Cancer Train’ there, adding that problem is not limited to humans but animals and birds are also vastly affected.

“While the Green Revolution did boost agricultural production, this is only part of the story. Excessive fertilizer is acting as a ‘slow poison,’ affecting our health. This problem is not limited to humans, animals and birds are also suffering from these side effects,” the CM emphasised.

A train from Bhatinda to Bikaner, infamously dubbed as the “cancer train”, use to carry patients affected from the deadly disease for treatment.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was speaking at the regional consultation programme on the science of natural farming in Lucknow, where Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was also present. Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat was the chief guest.

During his address, CM Adityanath highlighted that numerous regions in the country achieved high agricultural production through natural methods even before the Green Revolution.

He emphasised the need to preserve the natural form of agricultural products from seed to market. The Chief Minister also said that an agricultural university would soon be dedicated to natural farming in UP.

Adityanath highlighted that while the Green Revolution has significantly boosted foodgrain production, it only tells part of the story. “We must also consider the production rates from natural farming in India during the 17th and 18th centuries, when the earth was in its natural state and food production was still high.”

The CM pointed out the stark contrast between modern farming practices of the last 100-150 years and the agricultural science of earlier times. “We need to revisit historical methods. Although fertilizers temporarily increased production after the Green Revolution, today they are acting as a slow poison affecting our health.”

He noted that the harmful effects of fertilizers extend beyond humans, impacting animals and birds as well. He shared an incident where 12 to 14 cows suddenly died at a cow shelter in Amroha. Investigations revealed that fertilizers were extensively mixed into their fodder, leading to their deaths.“If cows cannot tolerate excessive fertilizers, consider the impact on humans,” he remarked.

The CM highlighted that many requests for assistance from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund are related to cancer treatment. “A few years ago, such cases were less common. Today, in nearly every village, there are individuals suffering from kidney problems, heart issues, and cancer. This is due to changes in our food habits, which have led to new diseases. To address this, PM Modi has introduced a new approach of natural farming.”

Emphasising the need to maintain the natural form of agricultural products from seed to market, Yogi Adityanath stated, “There is significant potential for this in UP. We have 12 per cent of the country’s land, 17 per cent of the country’s population, and produce 20 per cent of the nation’s foodgrains. With ample water resources, we must focus on enhancing quality to improve our happiness index.”

Highlighting the progress made by the UP government, the CM noted, “We currently have four agricultural universities, with a fifth one in development. Additionally, there are 89 Krishi Vigyan Kendras and two Central Agricultural Universities.”

He highlighted that Uttar Pradesh has nine climatic zones, and the development of Krishi Vigyan Kendras as Centres of Excellence in each zone is advancing. This initiative will promote the adoption of natural farming methods.

He remarked, “The Krishi Vigyan Kendras in UP have transformed significantly. Before 2017, these centres were overgrown with forests. Today, they are actively contributing to the support of farmers, livestock keepers and agriculture. Natural farming is being practised on one lakh acres in UP, with particularly promising results in Bundelkhand.”