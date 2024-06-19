Canadian Parliament observes ‘moment of silence’ for Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar

India’s cryptic response to Canada honouring Khalistani separatist Nijjar
A total of 329 people, including 86 children, were killed in one of the most heinous terror-related air disasters in the history of civil aviation.
In response, the Indian Mission in Vancouver announced a memorial service to pay tribute to the 329 victims of Air India flight 182 (Kanishka) bombing in 1985 by Khalistani terrorists.
Statesman News Service | New Delhi | June 19, 2024 4:45 pm
Canada’s Parliament on Tuesday marked the one-year anniversary of the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar by holding a moment of silence in the House of Commons.
Nijjar, a Khalistani terrorist of Indian origin, was killed by masked gunmen in Canada’s Surrey, outside British Columbia’s Gurudwara, on June 18 last year. His name was on the list released by the Indian government with 40 other ‘designated terrorists’.
Following his death, Canada accused India of playing a role in his killing.
The allegations triggered a massive diplomatic row between India and Canada, with New Delhi suspending visa services for Canadian nationals.
India also asked Canada to provide evidence backing its claim but the latter failed to share any specific information.
Hours after the Canadian Parliament’s move to honour a terrorist, the Indian Mission in Vancouver announced a memorial service to pay tribute to the victims of Air India flight 182 (Kanishka) bombing in 1985 by Khalistani terrorists.
“India stands at the forefront of countering the menace of terrorism and works closely with all nations to tackle this global threat. 23 June 2024 marks the 39th Anniversary of the cowardly terrorist bombing of Air India flight 182 (Kanishka), in which 329 innocent victims, including 86 children, lost their lives in one of the most heinous terror-related air disasters in the history of civil aviation,” the Consulate General said in a post on X.
“A Memorial Service is scheduled at 1830 hrs on June 23, 2024 at the Air India Memorial at Stanley Park’s Ceperley Playground area. @cgivancouver encourages members of the Indian Diaspora to join the event in a show of solidarity against terrorism. @HCI_Ottawa,” it added.
The Canadian Police has arrested a fourth suspect over his alleged involvement in the killing of the designated terrorist, Hardeep Singh Nijjar, Canada-based CBC News reported.
Trudeau's remarks came after Canadian police arrested three Indians in connection with the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.
