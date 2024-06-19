Canadian Parliament observes ‘moment of silence’ for Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar

Canada’s Parliament on Tuesday marked the one-year anniversary of the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar by holding a moment of silence in the House of Commons.

Nijjar, a Khalistani terrorist of Indian origin, was killed by masked gunmen in Canada’s Surrey, outside British Columbia’s Gurudwara, on June 18 last year. His name was on the list released by the Indian government with 40 other ‘designated terrorists’.

Following his death, Canada accused India of playing a role in his killing. Advertisement The allegations triggered a massive diplomatic row between India and Canada, with New Delhi suspending visa services for Canadian nationals.

India also asked Canada to provide evidence backing its claim but the latter failed to share any specific information.