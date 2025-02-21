India’s first training squadron on Vietnam visit to strengthen maritime ties

India’s first training squadron, consisting of INS Tir and ICGS Veera, arrived at Cam Ranh Bay, Vietnam, marking a significant milestone in the maritime relationship between the two nations.

The ships were warmly welcomed by the Vietnam People’s Navy and the Indian Mission in Vietnam, signalling a deepening of the long-standing friendship and growing maritime partnership between the two countries.

The visit is aimed at fostering deeper professional ties, with several cross-training programs, professional exchanges, and community interactions planned during the port call. A highlight of the visit will be a tour of the Vietnam Naval Academy, offering valuable insights and knowledge-sharing between the naval personnel of both countries.

The visit will culminate in a series of bilateral exercises with the Vietnam People’s Navy and Coast Guard, designed to enhance interoperability and foster the exchange of best practices between the two forces.

This visit comes close on the heels of the strengthening of the comprehensive strategic partnership between India and Vietnam, further solidified by the visit of the Prime Minister of Vietnam to India in August 2024. As part of the government of India’s broader initiative to enhance maritime security and regional cooperation, the training squadron’s visit reinforces India’s commitment to enhancing capacity building and promoting security in the Indo-Pacific region.

The ongoing deployment underscores the vision of Security And Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR), a key policy initiative by the Indian government aimed at strengthening regional maritime security and fostering international collaboration in maritime domains.