Canada visa applicants who have submitted online applications for family class priority — spouses, partners and children category — can enroll biometrics at the Canada Visa Applications Centres in six cities from November 25, it was announced by VFS Global on Friday.

The cities are Delhi, Jalandhar, Chandigarh, Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Bengaluru.

As per the directive, limited visa services will resume across India.

An appointment is mandatory to visit the visa application centre to enroll biometrics. Appointments can be booked online from Friday by filling in the web form available.

Effective from December 2, visa applicants who have submitted online applications for student category and family class priority can enroll their biometrics at the visa applications centres.

Customers who have already submitted their applications for these categories will receive a biometric instruction letter from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada to enroll their biometrics.

This letter must be carried for their appointment.

For all other categories, biometric enrolments are not being accepted until further notice. If you have booked an appointment for categories other than student and family class priority, you will be turned away and your biometrics will not be enrolled, said the statement.

For emergency applications, customers can write to [email protected] (dot) gc (Dot) ca

Due to increased health and safety measures, enquiries, walk-in requests for appointments, and visitors accompanying applicants will not be permitted inside the visa application centres.