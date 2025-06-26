Can only display national symbols at Guv’s events: Kerala CM to Raj Bhavan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is learnt to have issued a communique to the Raj Bhavan that the Constitution mandates that it could display only national symbols at government functions attended by the Governor.

The communiqué was issued on Thursday to the Governor’s office based on Wednesday’s Cabinet decision to formally register the government’s objection to the Governor the use of a saffron-clad Bharat Mata image affiliated with the RSS at official government events.

The state cabinet on Wednesday decided to send an official communication to Governor Rajendra Arlekar expressing a difference of opinion over using the image of Bharat Mata carrying a saffron flag, at official functions being held at Raj Bhavan. The cabinet observed that Constitutional protocol forbids using, displaying, or exhibiting political and religious iconography at events graced by the Governor as de jure head of state.

The Chief Minister, in his communiqué, informed the Governor that the inclusion of non-official imagery, such as the Bharat Mata figure in question, is unconstitutional.

Recently, Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty walked out of an official function at Raj Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram in protest against the display of an image of Bharat Mata at the dais, alleging that it is associated with the RSS.

The incident that occurred during the Rajya Puraskar award distribution ceremony of Bharat Scouts and Guides attended by Governor Rajendra Viswanath Arlekar, evoked a sharp response from the Raj Bhavan.

Raj Bhavan had issued a press release criticising Sivankutty, alleging a breach of protocol and disrespect towards the Governor. The release stated that the minister left an event without informing anyone, setting a wrong precedent.

Sivankutty strongly rejected the statement issued by Raj Bhavan, and said that it was the primary duty of every citizen to take steps to protect the Constitution and the administrative system it establishes. He said that according to Article 163 of the Indian Constitution, the Governor should act on the advice of the State Council of Ministers.

Earlier on June 5, Agriculture Minister P Prasad had kept away from the World Environment Day event at the Raj Bhavan over the same issue.