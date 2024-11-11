Campaign for Jharkhand Assembly’s 1st phase polls ends

The high-octane campaigning for the first phase of Jharkhand Assembly elections came to an end on Monday evening.

The leaders of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-Congress-led alliance and the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) left no stone unturned to woo the voters during their campaign.

Besides Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP national president JP Nadda, key leaders from the saffron party who campaigned extensively in the state, included Union Home Minister Amit Shah, while for the Congress its national president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi were in the forefront.

Shah, who is also former chief of the BJP, addressed three rallies in different parts of Jharkhand on the last day of campaigning, and exuded confidence that the saffron party would form the government. He accused the JMM-Congress led government in the state of indulging in corruption.

“The alliance of JMM and Congress which has made Jharkhand a bastion of corruption is about to be wiped out from the state. NDA will form the government in Jharkhand,” Shah said. He said the BJP is committed to the protection and promotion of tribal culture.

Jharkhand is seeing a direct contest between the ruling JMM-Congress led alliance and the BJP-led NDA in the Assembly polls.

Elections for 81 Assembly seats in Jharkhand will be held in two phases. The polling for the first phase (in 43 Assembly constituencies) would take place on 13th November and second phase (in 38 seats) on 20th November.The counting of votes would take place along with Maharashtra on 23rd November.