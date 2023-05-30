Cambodian King Sihamoni gets ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday accorded a ceremonial welcome to King Norodom Sihamoni of Cambodia at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

King Sihamoni had arrived in India on Monday on his maiden three-day state visit.

He was welcomed by minister of state for external affairs Rajkumar Ranjan Singh on his arrival.

“An opportunity to further deepen the civilisational relations between India and Cambodia,” external affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi had tweeted while informing about the Cambodian king’s arrival on Monday.

King Sihamoni will be in India till May 31. He will meet Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar during his stay.