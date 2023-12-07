‘Call me Modi not Modiji, I am just a small worker of BJP: PM to party leaders

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday told BJP leaders and workers that he too is an ordinary party workers and they should address him as Modi and not Modiji.

“Some things work easily in society. Instead of Modiji, you just call me Modi. Modi is just a small worker of BJP and nothing else,” Prime Minister Modi said while addressing BJP leaders at the Parliamentary Party Meeting on Thursday.

Speaking about the Vikasit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, Modi called on party leaders and workers to give a grand welcome to the yatra vehicle and ensure the success of the program.

“Regarding Vikasit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, we should give a grand welcome to the vehicle. We must make this program successful,” he said.

Praising the efforts of party workers that ensured stupendous victory in the recently concluded assembly elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, Modi said the rumour that BJP is strong only at centre and not state polls is wrong.

“The election results were excellent and our strength doubled in Mizoram also. Our strength has increased manifold in Telangana…The rumour being spread that BJP is good at the Center but has no strength at the state level is wrong,” he added.

He further said, “Let’s look at another analysis. They (Congress) were in the government for two consecutive terms and then the opportunity came to go to the elections, Congress got this opportunity 7 times and only once were they able to enter the third term. BJP stayed in the government for two consecutive terms and then BJP got the opportunity to go to the elections 17 times and BJP won 10 times. We have won a state like Gujarat, 7 times. We are continuously winning in MP also.”