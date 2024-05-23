Calcutta HC order on OBC certificates a blow to INDI alliance: Kerala BJP chief

Kerala BJP president K Surendran on Thursday said that the Calcutta High Court order to scrap OBC certificates issued after 2010 is a setback for those who implemented reservation based on religion.

Welcoming the Calcutta High Court order scrapping the OBC reservation implemented by the West Bengal government based on religion, Surendran said the court’s stance that reservation based on religion is unconstitutional, is a heavy blow to the parties in the INDI alliance.

He said reservation is only meant for backward Hindus. By extending this benefit to the Muslim community, which, otherwise, should have been rightfully allocated to the OBC and SC/ST categories, Mamata Banerjee has cheated both the communities and even the Constitution.

Advertisement

“This is what the LDF and the UDF in Kerala have been striving for years. Congress is also implementing such unconstitutional reservation in Telangana and Karnataka,” he said.

It is an insult to the Constitution if a Chief Minister declares her refusal to implement the high court verdict, he said.

Surendran further said that it is the INDI alliance that gives Mamata Banerjee the courage to subvert the Constitution.

“Mamata too is showing the same stupidity as Pinarayi Vijayan, who said that the Citizenship Amendment Act will not be implemented in Kerala,” the Kerala BJP chief said.

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday invalidated all Other Backward Classes (OBC) certificates issued in West Bengal after 2010.

It invalidated several groups categorised as OBC under a 2012 Act of West Bengal, which reserved vacancies in state services and posts for these groups, considering them illegal.