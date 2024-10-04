Cabinet Committee on Security discusses West Asia crisis

Prime Minister Narendra Modi convened a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) where the ongoing West Asia crisis and its possible impact globally was discussed, according to sources.

The meeting held before the Union Cabinet meeting on Thursday discussed the potential impact on supply of crude oil in India and the possibility of rising prices in the international market amid the crisis. Apart from Ministers, senior officers were also present in the meeting.

“The meeting was held before the Cabinet meeting yesterday. The West Asia crisis and its possible impact on India were discussed in the meeting, apart from senior ministers, officers were also present,” sources said.

They said, “Due to the crisis in West Asia, there is a possibility that the supply of crude oil in India will be affected and the prices will increase in the international market.”

India has expressed its concern over the crisis in West Asia and is closely monitoring the situation. The sources stated, “This may also affect trade with India. India has expressed its concern over the crisis in West Asia. India has said that this conflict should not take a wider form. India is closely monitoring the situation in West Asia.”

Last Monday, the Prime Minister spoke to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after the Iranian missile attack on Israel. Summing up India’s stand, Mr Modi said, “Terrorism has no place in our world. It is crucial to prevent regional escalation and ensure the safe release of all hostages. India is committed to supporting efforts for an early restoration of peace and stability.”

Mr Netanyahu had described the Iranian missile attack on Israel as a “big mistake” and said Tehran would pay for it. “Iran made a big mistake today and will pay for it. The Iranian regime does not understand our determination to defend ourselves and our determination to take revenge on our enemies,” he had said.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei also made a social media posting on the Iranian attack firing over 180 ballistic missiles on Israel. Khamenei captioned the post as “Victory from God and a near conquest.”

The Israeli Defence Forces launched precision strikes on the Lebanese capital in Beirut last week, which led to the death of Nasrallah. Lebanon’s Health Ministry reported that the airstrikes targeting Hassan Nasrallah resulted in civilian casualties, with at least six people killed and dozens injured.

Following the death of Nasrallah, the Israeli Prime Minister issued a warning to Iran’s Ayatollah regime and asserted that those who target Israel will face ‘consequences’ and that “no location” in Iran or the Middle East is “beyond Israel’s reach.”

Hamas launched a massive terror attack against Israel on 7 October last year. In response, Israel launched a strong counter-offensive, targeting Hamas units in the Gaza Strip. However, the mounting civilian toll has raised concerns over the humanitarian situation in the region.