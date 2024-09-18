Cabinet approves Pradhan Mantri Janjatiya Unnat Gram Abhiyan

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved Pradhan Mantri Janjatiya Unnat Gram Abhiyan for improving the socio-economic condition of tribal communities, by adopting saturation coverage for tribal families in tribal-majority villages and aspirational districts.

The total outlay for the project is Rs 79,156 crore — with Central Share at Rs 56,333 crore and the State Share at Rs 22,823 crore).

This will cover around 63,000 villages benefitting more than 5 crore tribal people as announced in the Budget Speech 2024-25. It will cover 549 districts and 2,740 blocks spread across all tribal majority villages across 30 States and UTs.

Advertisement

India has a ST population of 10.45 crore as per 2011 census and there are more than 705 tribal communities, spread across the country, living in remote and hard-to-reach areas.

The Pradhan Mantri Janjatiya Unnat Gram Abhiyan envisions saturation of critical gaps in social infrastructure, health, education, livelihood, through different central schemes by convergence and outreach and ensure holistic and sustainable development of tribal areas and communities based on learnings and success of PMJANMAN (Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan).

The Mission comprises of 25 interventions which will be implemented by 17-line ministries. Each Ministry or Department would be responsible for implementation of schemes related to it in a time-bound manner through funds allocated to them under the Development Action Plan for Scheduled Tribes (DAPST) in the next 5 years to achieve the goals.

The goals include Developing Enabling Infrastructure, Promotion of Economic Empowerment, Universalisation of Access to Good Education and Healthy Lives and Dignified Ageing.

The tribal villages covered under the Abhiyan would be mapped on PM Gati Shakti Portal with the gaps identified by the department concerned for its scheme specific requirements. The physical and financial progress will be monitored by the PM Gati Shakti platform and the best performing districts will be awarded.