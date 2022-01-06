Cabinet approves Phase-II of Green Energy Corridor

In a major boost to renewable energy, the Union Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) on Thursday approved Green Energy Corridor (GEC) phase-II for Intra-State Transmission System (InSTS) for the addition of 10,750 circuit kilometers (ckm) for transmission lines.

The Green Energy Corridor would have around 27,500 MegaVolt Amperes (MVA) transmission capacities of substations, said a senior officer of the Power Ministry.

“The scheme would facilitate grid integration and power evacuation of approximately 20 GW of Renewable Energy (RE) power projects in seven States namely, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, and Uttar Pradesh,” the officer said.

The Ministry said the scheme was targeted to be set up with a total estimated cost of Rs. 12,031.33 crore and Central Financial Assistance (CFA) at the rate of 33 percent of the project cost, which comes to around Rs. 3970.34 crore.

The transmission systems would be created over a period of five year from Financial Year 2021-22 to 2025-26. The Central Financial Assistance (CFA) would also help in offsetting the Intra-State transmission charges and thus keep the power costs down, he said.

The scheme would help in achieving the target of 450 GW installed RE capacity by 2030. It would also contribute to the long-term energy security of the country and promote ecologically sustainable growth by reducing carbon footprint, the Ministry said.

The GEC Phase-I is already under implementation in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and Tamil Nadu for grid integration and power evacuation of approx.

The 24 Gega Watt of REpower is expected to be completed by 2022. The Green Corridor scheme is for the addition of 9700 ckm of transmission lines and 22600 MVA capacity of substations having estimated cost of transmission projects of Rs. 10,141.68 crore with Central Financial Assistance (CFA) of Rs. 4056.67 crore.