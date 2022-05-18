Cabinet approves amendments to biofuels policy

In a major decision, the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday, approved amendments to the National Policy on Biofuels to attract and develop indigenous technologies as part of the ”Make in India” drive and to create more employment opportunities.

The “National Policy on Biofuels – 2018” was notified by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas on 4 June 2018 in supersession of the National Policy on Biofuels, promulgated through the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy, in 2009.

In a tweet, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said, ”Important #CabinetDecisions taken today: Amendments to the National Biofuels Policy 2018. Will generate more biofuels reducing dependence on imports; foster developments of indigenous technologies and generate employment.”

The following are the main amendments:

• to allow more feedstocks for the production of biofuels,

• to advance the ethanol blending target of 20% blending of ethanol in petrol to ESY 2025-26 from 2030,

• to promote the production of biofuels in the country, under the Make in India program, by units located in Special Economic Zones (SEZ)/ Export Oriented Units (EoUs),

• to add new members to the NBCC.

• to grant permission for the export of biofuels in specific cases, and

• to delete/amend certain phrases in the Policy in line with decisions taken during the meetings of the National Biofuel Coordination Committee.

The existing National Policy on Biofuels came up in 2018. The proposed amendments will pave the way for the ”Make in India” drive thereby leading to a reduction in the import of petroleum products by the generation of more and more biofuels.

Since many more feedstocks are being allowed for the production of biofuels, this will promote the ”Atmanirbhar Bharat” and give an impetus to the Prime Minister’s vision of India becoming ‘energy independent’ by 2047.