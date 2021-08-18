Cabinet apprised of MoU with B’desh on disaster management cooperation

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, was apprised of the MoU signed in March 2021 by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) with Bangladesh’s Disaster Management and Relief Ministry on cooperation in the field of disaster management, resilience, and mitigation.

The MoU seeks to put in place a system, wherein both India and Bangladesh will benefit from the disaster management mechanisms of each other, and will help in strengthening the areas of preparedness, response, and capacity-building in this field, an official statement said.

This agreement will extend mutual support on the request of either parties at the time of the large-scale disaster, natural or human-induced occurring in the field of relief, response, reconstruction and recovery in their respective territories.

It will ensure exchange of relevant information, remote sensing data, scientific data and sharing experience and the best practices of disaster response, recovery, mitigation, capacity-building for ensuring resilience and also facilitate cooperation in the field of advanced information technology, early warning systems, remote sensing and navigation services in terms of disaster preparedness, response and mitigation on real-time data sharing, the statement said.

This MoU will also pave the way for support training of officials in the field of disaster management, the conduct of joint disaster management exercises, exchange of publications and materials like textbooks, and joint research activities, it added.