With protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) taking over the nation, Yogi Adityanath’s Uttar Pradesh seems to be facing one of the most violent consequences with 16 people reported being dead, according to PTI. With internet shutdown in most of the districts of the state the death toll is expected to be much higher than reported officially.

According to The Telegraph, “During Friday’s follow-up demonstrations in Gorakhpur, two RSS members — Vikas Jalan and Satya Prakash — were seen among the mob, damaging shops and throwing stones at the police, a protester said.”

“The police’s role too has come under the scanner, with protesters across Uttar Pradesh alleging the force had gone all out to provoke peaceful marchers by caning and tear-gassing them, and even firing occasionally.”

“The police have denied firing in Lucknow during Thursday’s protests, when mobs torched a bus, four cars, three TV vans and nine motorcycles, mostly parked near police outposts and police pickets.”

The development comes after UP CM Yogi Adityanath said, that those involved in violence in the state will be avenged.

Those involved in violence have been identified through video, CCTV footage; ‘we will take revenge from them’: CM Adityanath — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 19, 2019

Sixty-five people were arrested and 350, including a former legislator, have been charged for allegedly spreading violence over the contentious CAA, the police said on Saturday. A special drive has been launched to arrested those resorting to violence and pelting stones on police during protests, they said.

More than 65 people have been arrested and FIRs registered against 350 anti-social elements, senior police official Sudhir Kumar Singh told news agency PTI. An FIR has been also lodged against former Loni MLA Zakir Ali, he added. Singh said miscreants have been identified and will be arrested soon.

With the internet services suspended in as many as 18 districts of Uttar Pradesh, the districts that are facing a complete internet shutdown are Hapur, Moradabad, Saharanpur, Muzzafarnagar, Shamli, Lucknow, Prayagraj, Unnao, Agra, Sultanpur, Mau, Bagpat, Meerut, Bulandshahr, Azamgarh, Kanpur, Pilibhit.