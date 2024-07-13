Bypoll results: AAP’s Mohinder Bhagat, Cong’s Kamlesh Thakur win in big victory for INDIA bloc

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Mohinder Bhagat won the Jalandhar West bypoll in Punjab, defeating his nearest BJP rival Sheetal Angural by a margin of 37,325 votes.

In Dehra, Himachal Pradesh, Kamlesh Thakur, wife of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu also won the seat.

Bypolls were necessited for Jalandhar west after Angural vacated the seat. He had quit the AAP and returned to the BJP. Meanwhile, INDIA bloc candidates were ahead in 11 of the 13 seats where bypolls were held on Wednesday. According to the Election Commission of India trends, INDIA bloc candidates from Congress, AAP, TMC, and DMK were ahead in 11 of the 13 assembly seats. In West Bengal, TMC party candidates were leading in all four assembly seats where bypolls were held. In Raiganj, Krishna Kalyani was ahead of his BJP rival Manas Kumar Ghosh, while Mukut Mani Adhikari was leading in Ranaghar Dakshin. Advertisement

Madhuparna Thakur was leading in Bagda and Supti Pandey in Manikatla. BJP’s Binay Kumar Biswas and Kalyan Chaubey were their nearest competitor, respectively.

In Uttarakhand’s Badrinath and Manglaur constituencies, Lakhapat Singh Butola and Qazi Mohammad Nizamuddin were ahead. Hardeep Singh Bawa was ahead in Nalagarh. Congress candidate was also ahead in Madhya Pradesh’s Amarwara.