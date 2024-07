Bypoll results: AAP’s Mohinder Bhagat, Cong’s Kamlesh Thakur win in big victory for INDIA bloc

Bypolls were necessited for Jalandhar west after Angural vacated the seat. He had quit the AAP and returned to the BJP.

Meanwhile, INDIA bloc candidates were ahead in 11 of the 13 seats where bypolls were held on Wednesday. According to the Election Commission of India trends, INDIA bloc candidates from Congress, AAP, TMC, and DMK were ahead in 11 of the 13 assembly seats.

In West Bengal, TMC party candidates were leading in all four assembly seats where bypolls were held. In Raiganj, Krishna Kalyani was ahead of his BJP rival Manas Kumar Ghosh, while Mukut Mani Adhikari was leading in Ranaghar Dakshin.