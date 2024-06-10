By-polls for three Assembly seats in Himachal on July 10

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced by-elections to three Assembly constituencies in Himachal Pradesh on July 10.

These elections were necessitated after the State Legislative Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania accepted the resignation of the three independent MLAs, K L Thakur of Nalagarh, Hoshyar Singh of Dehra, and Ashish Sharma of Hamirpur on June 3.

The three independent MLAs had submitted their resignation to the Speaker on March 22, before joining the BJP the next day. As their resignation was not accepted by the Speaker, they approached the high court and even staged a protest on the premises of the State Legislative Assembly on March 30 demanding the acceptance of their resignation.

Chief Electoral Officer Maneesh Garg on Monday informed that the ECI scheduled the by-elections to fill the vacancies in 13 Assembly Constituencies across seven states.

In addition to the Himachal constituencies, bye-elections will be held in Bihar, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Punjab.

The three Assembly constituencies of Himachal Pradesh where the elections are due are Dehra (District Kangra), Hamirpur (District Hamirpur), and Nalagarh (District Solan).

According to the detailed schedule for the bye-elections in Dehra, Hamirpur, and Nalagarh ACs the gazette notification will be issued on June 14 and the last date of filing nominations is June 21, he said.

The date for the scrutiny of nominations is June 24 and the last date for withdrawal of candidatures is June 26, he added.

He further said that the polling would be held on July 10 and the date of counting would be on July 13.

Garg informed that the date before which the election process shall be completed is July 15.

Announcing that the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) shall come into force with immediate effect in these three districts, the chief electoral officer emphasised the importance of adherence to the MCC during this period.

He urged all political parties, candidates, and stakeholders to ensure fair and peaceful elections.