By-elections in UP completely rigged by BJP, alleges Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged that the by-elections on nine assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh were totally rigged.

At a press conference here, he said the BJP took away the livelihood of the people and the government proved to be weak in front of the policemen that point guns at unarmed people. “No one voted for the BJP. They (the BJP) won the elections by weakening the system,” he claimed.

On SP’s defeat in the Muslim-dominated Kundarki assembly seat in the Moradabad district, Akhilesh Yadav said, “The police committed atrocities against the people. Many people’s votes were cast by others. When they were coming to Lucknow with their complaint, police stopped them on the way.”

He alleged during the elections, the policemen seen in the public in plain clothes. He asserted that the SP would defeat the BJP by more than one lakh votes in Kundarki itself next time.

“The hunger for power has made the BJP sick and hence they were violating all democratic norms,” he charged.

The SP chief said when a policeman pointed a gun at an unarmed woman, she presented an example of democracy and at that very moment it was proved how weak the BJP has become. The BJP took away employment from the youth. By giving Agniveer to the Army, the country played with the future of the youth.

The SP chief said that BJP won the elections due to electronic booth capturing.

“Who can stop the hijacking of democracy? EVM buttons should be forensically examined to see how many times the button was pressed with the same finger. Votes were also cast for those who did not have marks on their fingers. BJP committed large scale dishonesty in Kundarki elections. This election was not fair. BJP won the election by looting the votes,” he further alleged.