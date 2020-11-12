Following his party’s success in Bihar, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi is eyeing Bengal and has categorically stated his plans to contest in the Assembly elections to be held next year.

“We are coming to Bengal. We are going to Murshidabad, Malda and Dinajpur. Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, are the Muslims under some kind of contract to vote for him?. He should say why the condition of Minorities are so bad in his own constituency. He should say what has he done for them?” thundered Owaisi over the Congress leader’s comment that AIMIM had cut into the Muslim vote bank in Bihar that had once belonged to the national party.

At the same time the AIMIM chief has revealed his party will contest elections in UP as well. While West Bengal is slated for elections in 2021, Assembly elections will be held in UP in 2022, unwilling to say if his allies will remain the same. AIMIM had allied with Mayawati’s BSP and Upendra Kushwaha’s RLSP for Bihar elections. If Owaisi contests in Bengal it will not only hurt the Congress but even the Trinamul Congress as well, and the ruling party has not been keen to allow him to spread his wings in the state.

The Hyderabad MP said he was not running an NGO but a political party and has every right to contest elections in any part of the country, thoroughly incensed by the allegations that by dividing the Muslim vote he was helping BJP and its allies.

“I am fighting elections to give voices to those who are voiceless,” said Owaisi claiming that it was the women who have voted his party in Seemanchal, helping it to secure five seats. Today he tweeted: “On seats where NDA won the victory margin was higher than our votes. NDA would have won regardless of our candidate. In other words MGB failed to defeat NDA on these seats.”

Meanwhile, the five newly elected AIMIM MLA were given a grand welcome at the Hyderabad airport by the workers when they came to meet Owaisi.