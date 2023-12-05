Bulldozers roll out in Chhattisgarh as BJP victory spurs demolition drive

Chhattisgarh is undergoing a visible transformation in the aftermath of the BJP’s triumph in the state assembly elections with bulldozers taking the center stage.

Scenes in the capital city depicting these heavy machines swiftly dismantling an unauthorised market situated perilously close to a girls’ school herald a change. The demolition, carried out with precision, unfolds in the backdrop of prolonged student protests, amplifying the significance of this move in response to demands for the removal of encroachments.

Significantly, the students of Salem Girls School had orchestrated a protest against this unauthorised market on the preceding Monday. The market had persisted for months, prompting complaints from the students about inappropriate comments and disruptions.

Advertisement

The unauthorised market situated near Salem Girls School near Moti Bagh prompted disturbances leading to the decisive action by the authorities in dismantling stalls and shops in the vicinity.

Following the conclusion of the electoral code of conduct in Chhattisgarh, the Biryani Bazaar in Baijanath Para, Raipur, witnessed an early closure. Simultaneously, late-night establishments in various areas of the city, including Moudhapara and Gol Bazaar, were shuttered.

Notably, shops in Bejanath Para and MG Road had been operating well into the night for an extended duration, attracting a substantial crowd. These areas were also witnessing active involvement of antisocial elements, with some vendors illegally selling intoxicants alongside food items. The lax response from the police had allowed such activities, contributing to late-night criminal incidents in the city.

Concurrently, in Bilaspur and Chhattisgarh, bulldozers embarked on their mission to dismantle illegal constructions at dawn on Tuesday. A Municipal Corporation team in Bilaspur strategically initiated their operation near Swadeshi Plaza on Link Road, employing bulldozers to dismantle an unauthorized establishment. Subsequent, the targets included a makeshift center near the old bus stand, showcasing a relentless effort by the municipal team throughout the day at various locations in the city.

The noteworthy legal action has been prompted by high court notices to the state government regarding the operation of liquor shops in proximity to educational institutions and religious sites. Sources indicate that during the Congress rule, associates of influential leaders were allocated shops around liquor establishments, leading to blatant violations. The powerful leaders obstructed action against these establishments, contributing to the surge in criminal activities within the city.

Brijmohan Agrawal, a prominent BJP leader and legislator from Raipur, emphatically underscored the incumbent government’s commitment to upholding law and order. He asserted that the era of hooliganism is over.

He promised bring to justice those who disturb women and law abiding citizens.

Agrawal articulated BJP’s primary objective, to eliminate the surge in crime witnessed during the past five years of Congress rule and instill a renewed sense of security among the populace.