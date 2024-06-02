Ahead of CM Yogi’s birthday, UP poised to give him the ‘gift of victory

Uttar Pradesh is gearing up to celebrate Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s birthday, which falls on June 5, with an anticipated resounding victory in the Lok Sabha elections and assembly by-polls held in the state.

With most of the exit polls indicating NDA’s landslide victory, people are looking forward to the results to be announced on June 4.

On June 5, the chief minister will turn 52 years.

In a significant show of support, the people of Uttar Pradesh seem ready to present Yogi with victories in all four contested Assembly by-election seats, marking a celebratory prelude to his special day, BJP leaders here on Sunday said.

In the last Assembly elections in 2022, the BJP won three of these four seats, and the SP won one. In the recent by-elections, voters supported CM Yogi’s development work by voting for the BJP in the Gola Gokarannath, Rampur, and Chhanbey Assembly seats.

It is noteworthy that the BJP defeated the Samajwadi Party in Rampur, previously considered the stronghold of SP leader Azam Khan. Under CM Yogi’s leadership, a considerable amount of development works have been carried out across 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh, including Rampur.

The voters of Uttar Pradesh pressed the EVM button in favor of BJP’s development work. In the 2022 Assembly elections, Manvendra Singh won from Dadarol on the BJP ticket. After his death, the party fielded his son, Arvind Singh, in the by-election for whom CM Yogi campaigned.

The Lucknow East assembly seat became vacant following the death of MLA, former cabinet minister and BJP stalwart Ashutosh Tandon ‘Gopal’. Subsequently, the party nominated OP Srivastava for this seat. CM Yogi also sought people’s support for him during his rally.

In the general elections, the Dudhi seat in Sonbhadra saw voter support for BJP’s Ramdular, but it became vacant, necessitating a by-election. The Chief Minister campaigned twice for BJP candidate Shravan Kumar Gond. Following the death of SP MLA Shivpratap Yadav from the Gainsari Assembly, BJP nominated former MLA Shailesh Kumar Singh Shailu for the by-election. CM Yogi also campaigned for him, highlighting the development works undertaken by the government.