Bulldozers roll across UP-Nepal border districts to clear illegal encroachments

On the instructions of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, bulldozers continued to roll on Monday to clear illegal encroachments and unauthorized religious structures in districts bordering Nepal.

Special drives were conducted in Shravasti, Bahraich, Siddharthnagar, Lakhimpur Kheri, and Maharajganj. Illegal constructions were demolished in Shravasti and Bahraich, while in Siddharthnagar, 12 illegal structures were identified and notices issued.

In Lakhimpur Kheri, a day-long survey found no illegal encroachments. These actions target long-standing illegal occupations of valuable border land, which the Yogi government is determined to reclaim.

Bahraich District Magistrate Monica Rani said that action against illegal constructions was carried out on Monday following the Chief Minister’s instructions. In the 0–10 km stretch along the India-Nepal border under Nanpara tehsil, 227 cases of illegal encroachment were identified.

Of these, two illegal structures were demolished on Monday, adding to the 89 encroachments removed over the past four days — freeing 91 sites in total. In Mihipurwa tehsil, 157 cases were identified; four illegal structures were demolished on Monday and 12 on April 27, freeing 16 government land sites so far. Additionally, action has been taken against seven illegal madrasas.

Shravasti District Magistrate Ajay Kumar Dwivedi said that action was taken on Monday against 12 unrecognized madrasas — six in Jamunha tehsil, four in Bhinga, and two in Ikouna — which were sealed for lacking valid documents. So far, action has been taken against 32 such madrasas.

Additionally, under Section 67 of the Revenue Code, eviction proceedings were carried out in eight cases of temporary and permanent illegal encroachments within the 0–15 km stretch along the India-Nepal border, bringing the total number of eviction actions to 127.

A mosque located in Bhartha Roshangarh village, Bhinga tehsil, partially built on government land (plot number 334/0.073 hectare), was also demolished as part of the drive.

Maharajganj District Magistrate Anunay Jha said that during the drive to identify illegal constructions within a 10 km radius of the India-Nepal border, authorities found religious activities being carried out on plot number 40 of revenue village Sonpipri Khurd, located in no man’s land, in front of the SSB check post.

An illegal structure, intended to develop into a mazar, was removed in the presence of the village head, revenue officials, and the SSB team. Additionally, an illegal madrasa built on pond land in Ramnagar village, under Thuthibari police station, was also demolished.

Lakhimpur Kheri District Magistrate Durga Shakti Nagpal stated that, following Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s instructions, the identification of illegal constructions continued throughout Monday in Tehsil Palia.

A temporary mosque structure in Krishnanagar Colony was removed, and action under Section 67 is being taken to evict an illegal Idgah built 80 years ago on Gata numbers 1136 and 37 in Chandan Chowki village.

Similarly, Siddharthnagar’s District Magistrate reported that 12 illegal constructions were identified, with notices issued to the occupiers. If the constructions are not removed, legal action, including demolition, will follow.

The Yogi government has made it clear that illegal occupations and unauthorized religious or educational institutions will not be tolerated within a 15 km radius of the Nepal border. The administration has been directed to swiftly remove identified encroachments and ensure regular monitoring.