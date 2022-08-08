UP: Bulldozers demolish illegal construction at home of man who misbehaved with woman at Noida society

Bulldozers were seen arriving inside Noida’s Grand Omaxe Society on Monday morning as part of an encroachment drive against one Shrikant Tyagi, who has been accused of misbehaving and threatening a woman inside the residential complex.

The Nodia administration began the demolition of illegal construction at the Sector 93 residence of Tyagi, who was seen in a viral video abusing and pushing a woman inside the society complex.

The demolition exercise comes a day after an FIR was lodged against Tyagi after a group of his supporters entered the society on Sunday and started shouting slogans and creating a ruckus in the society. The Nodia Police has invoked the Gangster Act against Tyagi who has been on the run.

The residents of the society have welcomed this step by the administration. “We are very happy now that this action is being taken because we all were fed up of Tyagi’s behaviour. He used to threaten us and behave very inappropriately,” said a resident.

People of the Grand Omaxe Society even started distributing sweets after the demolition.

“He is facing whatever he has done to the society since last two years. We are very happy to see this step by the administration,” said another resident.

Deputy Commissioner of Police of Central Noida, Rajesh S said that six persons who had entered the society on Sunday and created a ruckus have been detained.

“Seven people who entered the Grand Omaxe Society have been arrested and are being interrogated. It was found that there was negligence from SHO Phase 2, Central Noida Sujeet Upadhyay, who has been suspended, further investigation is underway,” said Alok Singh, Noida Police Commissioner

“We have provided security to this family and the license of the security in the society will also be cancelled soon. We are taking action against Shrikant Tyagi under the Gangster Act and all his illegal property will be identified,” the Noida Police Commissioner said.

Tyagi, who claims to be a member of Bharatiya Janata Party’s Kishan Morcha, has been accused of allegedly abusing and pushing a woman who is a resident of Grand Omaxe society in Noida’s Sector 93B, during an argument.

BJP MP from Gautam Buddha Nagar, Mahesh Sharma who met residents of the society on Saturday said that the party cannot condone the actions of Tyagi.

“We’ve informed Awanish Awasthi (Uttar Pradesh Home Secretary), that the manner in which unidentified people entered society is not at all right. Police protection should be given to the lady within two hours,” the MP said.

Sharma also said that Tyagi is not associated with his party.

Tyagi, was on Friday booked by Noida Police after a video of the incident where he can be seen abusing and pushing a woman came to light.

Noida Police said that IPC sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 447 (punishment for criminal trespass) have been added to the FIR registered on Friday.

Additional DCP Ranvijay Singh said, “A separate FIR under IPC sections 419 (punishment for cheating by personation), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 482 (punishment for using a false property mark) has been registered against the accused in light of the Fortuner car recovered from the society premises omn Saturday.”

“A Toyota Fortuner, had the official symbol of the UP government on it but in violation of rules and for misuse of government symbol, a separate FIR has been lodged,” the additional DCP further said.

Noida District Magistrate Suhas LY had on Friday said that the Noida administration will attach Tyagi’s property.