Building of Ramban viaduct in J&K remarkable feat: Gadkari

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari in a series of posts said in Jammu and Kashmir, we have successfully completed the construction of the Ramban Viaduct, a remarkable feat spanning a length of 1.08 kilometer with 4 lanes. He said the project, built at a cost of ₹ 328 crore, is situated on the Udhampur-Ramban section of National Highway-44.

Gadkari said this extraordinary viaduct is composed of 26 spans and employs a combination of concrete and steel girders in its structural design. Its completion significantly alleviates traffic congestion in Ramban Bazar, facilitating the smoother flow of vehicles, he added.

The Union Minister said embracing the visionary leadership of PM Shri Narendra ModiJi, we stand dedicated to providing Jammu and Kashmir with a superlative highway infrastructure. He said this monumental achievement not only propels regional economic prosperity but also augments its allure as a top-tier tourist haven.

