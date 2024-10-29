Building bridges: German team meets Indian representatives to explore business in Haryana & Punjab

A high-ranking German delegation recently met with Indian officials and business leaders in New Delhi to explore economic opportunities in various sectors including logistics, health, digitalisation and automotive industry, with a focus on Haryana and Punjab.

Important discussions amongst the German delegation and the Indian businesspersons and officials were held at the Indo-German Summit delegation dinner on Sunday, hosted by Rahul Kumar, Parliament Member, Frankfurt A.M and his Advisor Saurabh Bhagat.

The German delegation expressed that India is an important economic partner, and they are looking forward to range over the two northern states regarding opportunities in the sectors including logistics, health and medicine, automotive industry and digitalisation.

Speaking at the gathering on October 27, Manfred Ockel, Mayor of Kelsterbach and Chairman for Investment, outlined the ‘Drei Gewinnt’ initiative, which aims to explore investment opportunities and build sustainable partnerships in these sectors.

The representatives from Germany are here as part of the ‘Building Bridges Programme for Investment’ and political collaboration.

The group from Germany is headed by Ockel and also includes David Rendel, Mayor of Raunheim, Claudia Gotz, Director of Economic and Urban Development, Rüsselsheim A.M., Patrick Burghardt, Lord Mayor of Rüsselsheim A.M., Stephan Wittekind, Managing Director of the Asia Purpose Association and Rahul Kumar Parliament Member of Frankfurt and spokesperson for Digitalisation.

Representatives from both the nations held important discussions regarding options of investments and nature of the businesses that both sides can explore.

Pawan Choudhary, Foreign Cooperation advisor to Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini, highlighted the remarkable growth in the state, and shared about attractive investment opportunities.

Dignitaries present on the occasion also included MP Navin Jindal, who is also the Chairman of Jindal Steel & Power.

The officials appreciated the initiative by Kumar and Bhagat, saying that it gave a platform for meaningful dialogue, networking, and the forging of lasting partnerships between the two nations.

Ritu Sain, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) and Investment Commissioner, Chhattisgarh, was also present on the occasion and invited the German delegation to visit her state to explore investment opportunities, and highlighted the rich natural resources, skilled workforce, and conducive business environment in Chhattisgarh.