Buddhist event in Gwalior triggers row

A controversy erupted in Madhya Pradesh after thousands of people attending a Buddhist religious event in Gwalior were administered an oath renouncing belief in Hindu gods and rituals.

The oath was administered at a three-day Mega Buddhist Dhamma Convention organised at Khiriya Dhakad in Gwalior’s Dabra area a couple of days ago.

The main preacher, Bhadant Shakyaputra Sagar Mahatero, the Head of the Buddha Bhoomi Dhammadoot Sangh Bhopal, administered the oath to people from the stage.

In the oath, the preacher asked people to pledge that they will not consider Brahma, Vishnu, and Mahesh as God, and will never worship them. They also pledged not to worship any other Hindu deities either.

The oath also stated that they would never accept that Lord Buddha was an incarnation of Vishnu. The preacher also asked people not to get any rituals performed by Brahmins.

After a video of the event went viral on Tuesday, and the controversy erupted, one of the organisers, Rupendra Verma, clarified that there was no attempt at religious conversion; the only aim was to remove social evils from society.