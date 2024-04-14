BSP will strive to create a separate state in Western UP: Mayawati

BSP supremo and former Chief Minister Mayawati has raked up an old issue of a separate state in Western Uttar Pradesh.

She said that if the BSP forms its government, it will honestly work for creating a separate state in Western Uttar Pradesh.

Addressing an election rally at the GIC ground here on Sunday, Mayawati said that if this election is conducted fairly and transparently without any irregularities in the Electronic Voting Machine, then mere theatrics and rhetorics of the ruling dispensation won’t work.

“The people of the country have understood that the real motive of those who promise good days to the poor is to benefit the capitalists. These parties run their organisations only with the support of capitalists and this has been proved through electoral bonds. Like Congress, the BJP has also politicised government investigating agencies,” she said.

The BSP chief said that under the rule of the SP in the state, the sense of brotherhood has ended in UP, especially in its western parts, highlighting that there were no communal riots during the BSP tenure.

The sense of brotherhood among Jats and Muslims was broken during the SP government’s tenure.

“During the tenure of the SP government, an atmosphere of fear prevailed in Muzaffarnagar, to the extent that Muslim representatives hesitated to contest elections. Due to this, a candidate from the extremely backward class had to be fielded. To ensure representation for the Muslim community, a candidate has been fielded from Haridwar this time,” she said.

Mayawati also explained her social engineering regarding the distribution of tickets for the Lok Sabha elections in Western UP. She said that tickets have been given to Prajapati in Muzaffarnagar, Jat in Bijnor, Rajput in Kairana, and Muslim in Saharanpur to ensure all communities get proper representation. Party’s former Meerapur MLA Maulana Jamil has been made its candidate from Haridwar in Uttarakhand, she said.

Mayawati highlighted the current challenges faced by farmers, contrasting them with the BSP’s rule when the problems of the farmers were promptly addressed, and the sugarcane prices were significantly increased. Regarding recruitment in UP Police and other departments during the BSP rule, she said that “we gave jobs to the youth without putting any financial burden on them”, whereas the BJP government is misleading the people by giving them free food items.