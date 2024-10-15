Logo

# India

BSP to go alone in Maha, Jharkhand assembly polls

Bahujan Samaj Party on Tuesday announced that it will contest the assembly polls in Maharashtra and Jharkhand alone and will have no truck cwith any party in UP assembly bypolls on 9 seats.The announcement was made by BSP chief Mayawati through a social media post.

Statesman News Service | Lucknow | October 15, 2024 7:08 pm

BSP Chief Mayawati (ANI)

While welcoming the ECI’s decision to hold assembly polls in Maharashtra and Jharkhand, she wrote ,” the shorter the time and the more clean the elections are, that is, free from the curse of money power, muscle power etc. The entire responsibility of which depends on the Election Commission.” She announced ” BSP will contest the elections alone in these two states and will try that its people do not wander here and there but instead join the BSP completely and become the charioteer of the self-respect caravan of the most revered Baba Saheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar and become its missionary to become the ruling class.”

She further said her party will also field its candidates in the by-elections being held on 9 assembly seats in the state and will fight this election alone on its own strength with complete preparation and strength.

