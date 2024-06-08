BSP seeks report from party coordinators for party’s poor performance in LS

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati has sought report from its coordinators and district presidents on the reason for party’s poor performance in the Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh. Party sources said here on Saturday that the blame for the defeat on all the seats can be placed on the zonal coordinators, because they were entrusted with the responsibility of candidate selection.

At the same time, the district presidents of those seats where BSP has not achieved even Dalit vote bank can be removed.

If sources are to be believed, Mayawati will soon hold a meeting with senior officials of UP and other states to review the defeat.

BSP has got less than 50,000 votes on 14 seats of UP in the Lok Sabha elections. These include Allahabad, Amethi, Barabanki, Deoria, Dumariyaganj, Faizabad, Farrukhabad, Kaiserganj, Kanpur, Lucknow, Maharajganj, Varanasi, Rae Bareli and Nagina. Dalit voters completely rejected BSP candidates on these seats. Now preparations are on to find out its reasons.

Sources also hinted that , National Coordinator Akash Anand, who was kept away from the party activities during the elections, may also return again, so that the inclination of Dalit youth towards Azad Samaj Party can be stopped after victory of Chandrashekhar Azad.

During the early stage of campaigning Akash, nephew of Mayawati and was declared political heir of the BSP supremo, had attracted a lot of youth with his attitude in his election rallies and after the ban on his campaigning, there is a continuous demand for his return.

Besides, there are preparations to start a new campaign to connect the youth and women with the party, sources said.

According to political experts, not forming an alliance with any party by BSP inbthis elections was the prime reason for its debacle.

Lack of alliance led to the party almost lost its cadre vote bank. In many seats, traditional Jatav voters of BSP also did not vote for the party candidate. BSP, which had secured around 19 per cent votes in the last Lok Sabha elections, was limited to only 9.39 per cent votes this time, which may require a lot of effort to regain, they opined.