BSP leader Imran Masood expelled from party

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) expelled former MLA Imran Masood, considered to be a strong Muslim politician of western Uttar Pradesh, on Tuesday.

BSP Saharanpur District president Janeshwar Prasad issued a press note informing about Imran Masood’s expulsion from the party.

Prasad told the media here that Imran Masood has been expelled from the party for indulging in anti-party activities. The expulsion has taken place on the instructions of the party high command, he said.

Masood was UP Congress vice president but before the 2022 assembly, he joined the SP. Later in October 2022 he joined the BSP and was appointed regional coordinator.

Recently, Masood praised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and called him the hero of the country in politics.

Imran Masood, while talking to a private channel, praised Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi a lot. He said that Rahul Gandhi is the hero of the country as he thinks about the country and the person sitting at the end.

Masood said that he will decide his future political course soon after consulting his supporters.