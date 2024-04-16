BSP fields candidate against PM in Varanasi, changes candidate in Mainpuri

Bahujan Samaj Party( BSP) has released its fifth list of 11 more candidates for the Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh, announcing its candidate Athar Jamal Lari against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Varanasi.

The BSP changed its candidate in Mainpuri seat from where Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav’s wife Dimple Yadav is contesting.

Mafia Dhananjay Singh’s wife Shrikala Singh has been given the ticket from Jaunpur.

Advertisement

According to the party officials , Muslim Khan has been fielded from Budaun and Chhotalal Gangwar from Bareilly. Udraj Verma has got the ticket from Sultanpur and Kranti Pandey is the party candidate from Farrukhabad seat. Mayank Dwivedi will contest from Banda and Khwaja Samsuddin from Dumariyaganj.

Lallan Singh Yadav will contest from Ballia and Srikala Reddy (wife- Dhananjay Singh) from Jaunpur. Umesh Kumar Singh will contest from Ghazipur against SP candidate and MP Afzal Ansari while Athar Jamal Lari has been fielded against PM Modi from Varanasi seat.

Sources said BSP has changed its candidate against SP candidate and MP Dimple Yadav from Mainpuri seat. Gulshan Dev Shakya’s ticket has been cancelled and he has been replaced by Shiv Prasad Yadav.

As per the reports, mafia Dhananjay Singh was preparing to contest elections from Jaunpur Lok Sabha constituency. But recently the Jaunpur court sentenced him to seven years jail in a case. After this Dhananjay was arrested and sent to jail. After being sentenced, he cannot contest the elections, so his wife Srikala has decided to contest the elections.

Shrikala was elected District Panchayat President of Jaunpur in the year 2021. She had won the election as an independent candidate. She is originally from Telangana and belongs to a big business family. Her father Jitendra Reddy had also been an MLA while mother Lalitha Reddy has been the Sarpanch of her village.

Srikala is the third wife of Dhananjay.