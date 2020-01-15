Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Wednesday said her party is a “disciplined one and does not believe in violent protest”.

Addressing a press conference on her 64th birthday in Lucknow, Mayawati said: “BSP does not believe in organising violent protest. It’s a disciplined party and follows a democratic process to oppose anti-people policies of the government.”

Her remarks come days after the BSP skipped the January 13 Opposition meeting called by United Progressive Alliance (UPA) chairperson Sonia Gandhi over the issue of CAA, NRC and attacks on students in Jamia Millia Islamia University, Aligarh Muslim University and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

Accusing the Congress of betraying the BSP despite giving outside support to the government in Rajasthan, party supremo Mayawati had announced that her party would not be attending the meet.

She had stated that it will “demoralise” her party workers in Rajasthan, where the Congress has caused defections in her party.

In a series of tweets in Hindi, Mayawati said: “Despite giving outside support to Congress in Rajasthan, they made the BSP MLAs join their party for the second time, which is betrayal.”

“Thus participating in the opposition meeting called by Congress will be demoralising for the BSP. So BSP will not attend the meeting,” she had said.

Besides Mayawati’s BSP, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee led TMC, Aam Aadmi Party, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Shiv Sena and Samajwadi Party were notable absentees.

Mamata had dropped out of the meeting over the clashes between her party workers and those of the left and the Congress during last week’s trade union strike.