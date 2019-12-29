Amid anti-CAA protests in various parts of the country and Oppostion up in arms against the Centre, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati has suspended party MLA Ramabai Parihar from Patharia in Madhya Pradesh for supporting the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act.

Rama Bai had on Saturday evening supported the CAA at a function in the presence of Union Minister Prahlad Patel in her constituency Patharia. Patel had acknowledged and appreciated her support.

Mayawati tweeted (in Hindi): “BSP is a disciplined party which takes immediate action on breaking party discipline against its MPs and MLAs . BSP MLA Ramabai Parihar from Patharia has been suspended from the party for supporting the Citizenship Amendment Act. She has also been banned from participating in the party events.”

Mayawati said BSP was the first to oppose the citizenship law by calling it divisive and unconstitutional. A memorandum was also given to the President in this regard. Yet MLA Ramabai supported the law. Ramabai has often made news through controversial statements that have gone against the party. She has been warned to walk on the party line several times.

Rambai, however,said, “Her statement was distorted.” She said “the BSP spirit runs in her bloodstream and she would remain with the party till last breath.”

“My statement was wrongly presented by the media” She also claimed that she was in touch with Mayawati and would placate her.

Although, in a video that has gone viral Ramabai thanked Prime Minister Modi for the Citizenship Amendment Act. She said the Act should have come long ago. Some people of Muslim community are spreading violence while opposing the law. They apparently do not understand it. There are wiser people in the community who are not opposing. Some leaders with vested interests are provoking others against the Act.

Ramabai said, “I have expressed my personal opinion. It has nothing to do with Congress. I am only concerned with Kamal Nathji and not his party. If we consider the personal opinion of Kamal Nath ji, he might also support the law. The party membership prevents Kamal Nath ji from opposing the law.”

Ramabai has earlier talked about being denied a ministerial berth in the government. In May this year, Ramabai had alleged the BJP had tried to lure her with a ministerial position and money to topple the Kamal Nath government. She claimed some people were being offered up to Rs 50 crore to back the BJP.

Meanwhile, the Congress government which depends on Ramabai’s support for majority, must be sitting up and taking note of the developments.