BSP candidates nominations rejected in Bareilly,Aonla LS seats in UP

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has suffered a major setback in the Lok Sabha elections when the nomination papers of their official candidates from Bareilly and Amla Lok Sabha seats have been rejected during scrutiny today.

Nomination papers were filed by Chhotalal Gangwar from Bareilly and Abid Ali from Aonla Lok Sabha seats and during scrutiny of nomination papers were rejected on technical grounds.

Now BSP is out of the electoral fray from both the seats.

District Election Officer Ravindra Kumar said that 42 nomination papers were filed by 28 candidates from Bareilly Lok Sabha seat. The nomination papers were scrutinized on Saturday. During scrutiny, nomination papers of 14 candidates have been rejected. Nomination papers of 14 candidates found valid.

He said that BSP candidate Chhotalal Gangwar from Bareilly had filed two nomination papers.

One was done on April16 and another on April 18 . Some columns were blank in the forms of BSP candidates. For this reason his nomination papers have been rejected.

Similarly was in the case of Aonla, where the papers of BSP candidate Abid Ali were not found in order.