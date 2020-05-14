BSNL has terminated Rehana Fathima, who shot to ‘fame’ in October 2018 when she was forced to abandon her plan to pray at the Sabarimala temple, on disciplinary grounds on Thursday.

On October 19, 2018, Fathima along with another lady accompanied by a top police official and 100 other policemen tried to go up to the temple. She had to abandon her plan following a massive protest.

After it was found that she was a BSNL employee hailing from Kochi, angry BJP and RSS activists staged a protest in front of her house.

According to the reports, after BSNL probe found that her Facebook messages had fanned communal tension and she had violated service rules, her services were terminated.

For the past 18 months, she was under suspicion.

Citing a ritual, the Sabarimala temple doesn’t allow entry to girls and women aged 10 to 50 years. The issue is pending before the constitutional bench of Supreme Court.