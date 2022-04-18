BSF recovers 8 kg silver on Indo-Bangladesh border in North 24 Paraganas

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Monday said that troopers at Border Out Post (BoP) Garjala in West Bengal’s North 24 Paraganas have recovered 8.275 kg silver ornaments hidden in the field at India Bangladesh border.

On April 16, silver jewellery were discovered during a search operation in an adjacent field near the fencing that had been hidden for smuggling purposes, according to a South Bengal Frontiers official.

The value of these retrieved silver jewellery is estimated to be in excess of Rs four lakh.

At BoP Ghojadanga on April 13, the Force’s soldiers seized over 17kg of silver worth over Rs 12.22 lakh from two traffickers. During a frisking of a suspicious biker at BoP Boryaghat near the Indo-Bangladesh border in Murshidabad district on the same day, eight gold biscuits worth Rs 49.88 lakh were discovered hidden in his shoes.

According to a source in the security establishment, there is high demand for gold and silver ornaments created by jewellers in West Bengal, particularly in Kolkata, and these ornaments command high prices in the Bangladesh market due to their good finishing.

Apart from gold and silver, Bangladeshi smugglers also smuggle narcotics, whiskey, and the illegal cough medicine Phensedyl from India, where it is available for a lower price.

(with inputs from IANS)