Hindu family from B’desh seeks refuge in India, arrested

Nine members of a Hindu family from Bangladesh’s Rangpur division, unable to endure continued torture and threats from their neighbours, have crossed the Indo-Bangladesh border illegally and taken shelter in a relative’s house in Siliguri.

The family, including three minors, was arrested by the Siliguri Metropolitan Police last night after a few local residents informed authorities of their presence.

The house owner, identified as Nirmal Majumdar of Fakdoi area near the Eastern Bypass under Ashigarh police outpost, was also arrested for allegedly renting out his home to them.

All nine members were produced before the Jalpaiguri Court today for entering India without valid documents.

The family members have been identified as Jatin Roy, Balu Roy, Sanjib Roy, Baul Rani, Gopali Rani, and Jharna Rani. According to the women in the family, the situation back home worsened after the interim government took charge in Bangladesh. They alleged repeated attacks and threats from neighbours, who tried to force them to convert from Hinduism to Islam.

One of the women recounted that they sold all their property and paid touts to help them cross the border into North Dinajpur. “We initially took shelter at a relative’s house. Later, we rented a place in Fakdoi. But now, we’ve been arrested. I fled to save my two sons from religious conversion. If the Indian government sends us back to Bangladesh, I have no other option but death,” she said, breaking down in tears.

Another elderly woman who came with four others added: “After the change of government in Bangladesh, it became impossible for us to stay in our own home. We came here only to survive.”

Police officials said they have recorded the family’s statements and prepared a detailed report for the court. However, no humanitarian organisation has yet come forward to offer help or advocate for their status as refugees.